Day trading guide for June 10: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1365 1360 1385 1400 Just below a resistance. Go long with a stop-loss at 1370 only if the stock breaks above 1385 ₹1515 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1485 1440 1540 1570 Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and also on dips at 1495 with a stop-loss at 1470 ₹271 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 265 260 274 278 Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reveres down from 274. Keep the stop-loss at 276 ₹166 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 163 160 168 173 Short-term uptrend is intact and strong. Go long now and at 163. Stop-loss can be placed at 161. ₹2799 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2720 2600 2870 2940 Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 2740 with a stop-loss at 2690 ₹467 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 462 452 477 490 Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 463. Keep the stop-loss at 459. ₹3426 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3400 3350 3476 3500 Has room to rise further. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 3415 with a stop-loss at 3380. 16485 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16330 16280 16500 16570 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 16470 only if the contract breaks above 16500. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.