hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide for June 10: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 09, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1377 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1360

1385

1400

Just below a resistance. Go long with a stop-loss at 1370 only if the stock breaks above 1385

₹1515 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1440

1540

1570

Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and also on dips at 1495 with a stop-loss at 1470

₹271 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

260

274

278

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reveres down from 274. Keep the stop-loss at 276

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

168

173

Short-term uptrend is intact and strong. Go long now and at 163. Stop-loss can be placed at 161.

₹2799 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2720

2600

2870

2940

Upmove gains momentum. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 2740 with a stop-loss at 2690

₹467 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

462

452

477

490

Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 463. Keep the stop-loss at 459.

₹3426 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3350

3476

3500

Has room to rise further. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 3415 with a stop-loss at 3380.

16485 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16330

16280

16500

16570

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 16470 only if the contract breaks above 16500.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 10, 2022
Reliance Industries Ltd
ITC Ltd
ONGC
HDFC Bank Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
SBI
Nifty
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you