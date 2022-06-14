hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 14, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 14, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1327 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1310

1290

1335

1360

Initiate fresh short positions if the stock reverses lower from 1335. Keep the stop-loss at 1345

₹1424 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1400

1440

1450

Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 1435 and 1445. Stop-loss can be kept at 1460

₹265 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

263

259

267

269

Near-term bounce is possible. Wait for higher levels and go short only at 268 with a stop-loss at 271

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

152

163

167

Trend has turned down. Initiate fresh shorts now and accumulate at 162. Keep the stop-loss at 165

₹2663 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2615

2570

2685

2721

Short-lived bounce is possible. Go short now and accumulate at 2680. Stop-loss can be kept at 2705

₹446 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

442

438

450

454

Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 449. Keep the stop-loss at 452

₹3220 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3150

3260

3350

Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short at 3255. Stop-loss can be placed at 3275

15790 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15730

15680

15950

16100

Short-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 15930. Keep the stop-loss at 16050

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 14, 2022
