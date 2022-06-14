Day Trading Guide for June 14, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1327 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1310 1290 1335 1360 Initiate fresh short positions if the stock reverses lower from 1335. Keep the stop-loss at 1345 ₹1424 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1410 1400 1440 1450 Outlook is negative. Wait for a rise and go short at 1435 and 1445. Stop-loss can be kept at 1460 ₹265 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 263 259 267 269 Near-term bounce is possible. Wait for higher levels and go short only at 268 with a stop-loss at 271 ₹160 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 156 152 163 167 Trend has turned down. Initiate fresh shorts now and accumulate at 162. Keep the stop-loss at 165 ₹2663 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2615 2570 2685 2721 Short-lived bounce is possible. Go short now and accumulate at 2680. Stop-loss can be kept at 2705 ₹446 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 442 438 450 454 Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 449. Keep the stop-loss at 452 ₹3220 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3190 3150 3260 3350 Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short at 3255. Stop-loss can be placed at 3275 15790 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15730 15680 15950 16100 Short-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 15930. Keep the stop-loss at 16050 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.