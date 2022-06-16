hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 16, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 15, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1308 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1295

1280

1315

1335

Wait for a rise and go short only if the stock reverses lower from 1315. Keep the stop-loss at 1325

₹1422 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1350

1445

1475

Fresh fall has begun. Initiate short positions now and accumulate at 1440 with a stop-loss at 1460

₹263 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

259

267

271

Poised above a key support. Go short only if ITC breaks below 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 264

₹151 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

145

153

156

Downtrend is intact and is very strong. Go short now and on a rise at 152. Keep the stop-loss at 155

₹2596 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2580

2540

2615

2670

Bearish with a head and shoulder pattern. Go short now and at 2610 with a stop-loss at 2630

₹451 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

448

443

455

463

Near-term support ahead. Go short only if SBI breaks below 448. Stop-loss can be kept at 451

₹3207 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3160

3230

3280

Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and on a rise at 3225. Keep the stop-loss at 3240

15701 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15650

15500

15750

15800

Bias is negative. Go short when the contract breaks below 15650. Stop-loss can be kept at 15720

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 16, 2022
stocks and shares
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you