Day Trading Guide for June 16, 2022

₹1308 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1295
1280
1315
1335
Wait for a rise and go short only if the stock reverses lower from 1315. Keep the stop-loss at 1325
₹1422 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1350
1445
1475
Fresh fall has begun. Initiate short positions now and accumulate at 1440 with a stop-loss at 1460
₹263 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
262
259
267
271
Poised above a key support. Go short only if ITC breaks below 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 264
₹151 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
148
145
153
156
Downtrend is intact and is very strong. Go short now and on a rise at 152. Keep the stop-loss at 155
₹2596 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2580
2540
2615
2670
Bearish with a head and shoulder pattern. Go short now and at 2610 with a stop-loss at 2630
₹451 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
448
443
455
463
Near-term support ahead. Go short only if SBI breaks below 448. Stop-loss can be kept at 451
₹3207 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3190
3160
3230
3280
Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and on a rise at 3225. Keep the stop-loss at 3240
15701 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15650
15500
15750
15800
Bias is negative. Go short when the contract breaks below 15650. Stop-loss can be kept at 15720
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
June 16, 2022