Day trading guide for June 22: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1336 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1320 1295 1345 1355 Reversing lower from a key resistance. Can see a fresh fall. Go short now with a stop-loss at 1355 ₹1450 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1435 1420 1455 1465 Resistance is holding well. Initiate fresh short positions now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1460 ₹270 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 267 263 271 275 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 269 only if the stock breaks above 271. ₹139 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 138 135 141 146 Trend has reversed up. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 138 with a stop-loss at 136. ₹2584 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2555 2520 2595 2620 Initiate fresh short positions if the stock turns down from 2595. Stop-loss can be kept at 2610 ₹451 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 446 442 456 461 Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on on dips at 447. Keep the stop-loss at 444 ₹3212 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3185 3140 3235 3270 Can rise further from here. Go long now and on dips at 3190. Stop-loss can be placed at 3175 15633 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15590 15430 15760 15820 Near a key resistance. Go short with a stop-loss at 15620 only if the contract breaks below 15590. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.