Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 23, 2021

| Updated on June 22, 2021

₹1484 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1472

1460

1495

1508

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,495 levels

₹1511 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1520

1530

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock Infosys falls below ₹1,500 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

200

207

210

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹207 levels

₹122 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

125

128

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels

₹2226 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2210

2190

2240

2260

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,240 levels

₹418 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

412

407

423

429

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI gains above ₹423 levels

₹3300 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3275

3250

3320

3345

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,275 levels

15773 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15720

15665

15820

15880

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15720 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.