Day Trading Guide for June 23, 2021

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
₹1484 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1472
1460
1495
|
1508
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,495 levels
₹1511 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1520
|
1530
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock Infosys falls below ₹1,500 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
200
207
|
210
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹207 levels
₹122 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
125
|
128
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels
₹2226 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2190
2240
|
2260
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,240 levels
₹418 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
412
407
423
|
429
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI gains above ₹423 levels
₹3300 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3275
3250
3320
|
3345
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,275 levels
15773 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15720
15665
15820
|
15880
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15720 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...