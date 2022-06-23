Day trading guide for June 23: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1330 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1320 1295 1345 1355 Reversing lower from a key resistance. Can see a fresh fall. Go short now with a stop-loss at 1355 ₹1437 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1435 1420 1455 1465 Resistance is holding well. Initiate fresh short positions now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1460 ₹265 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 263 260 271 275 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 269 only if the stock breaks above 271. ₹134 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 130 125 141 146 Initiate fresh short positions if the scrip falls below the support at 130; stop-loss at 135. ₹2506 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2500 2400 2550 2600 Short the stock if it declines below the support at 2500. Place stop-loss at 2550. ₹448 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 446 442 456 461 Consider going short on the stock of SBI at the current level. Keep stop-loss at 456. ₹3223 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3185 3140 3250 3300 Short the stock when the price inches up to 3250 as it is a stron barrier; stop-loss at 3300. 15401 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15350 15250 15500 15600 Go short on the contract at current level and on a rally to 15,500. Place stop-loss at 15,600. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.