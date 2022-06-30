hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 30, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 29, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1344 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1320

1350

1380

Bias is turning negative. High risk appetite traders can go short now with a tight stop-loss at 1355

₹1464 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1420

1475

1500

Upmove seems to lose momentum. Go short if the stock breaks below 1450 with a stop-loss at 1465

₹274 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

269

276

280

Uptrend intact but resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 274 only if ITC breaks above 276

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

148

158

162

Upmove is strong and intact. Go long now and accumulate at 152. Keep the stop-loss at 149

₹2579 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2545

2520

2605

2650

Near-term correction is possible. Wait for dips and go long at 2550. Stop-loss can be placed at 2530

₹459 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

458

453

463

467

Poised just above a support. Go short on a break below 458. Keep the stop-loss at 461

₹3291 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3270

3200

3330

3350

Range bound. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3285 on a break below 3270

15765 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15680

15630

15840

15950

Bias is negative. Go short now and accumulate at 15830 with a stop-loss at 15880

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 30, 2022
