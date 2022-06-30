Day Trading Guide for June 30, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1344 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1330 1320 1350 1380 Bias is turning negative. High risk appetite traders can go short now with a tight stop-loss at 1355 ₹1464 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1450 1420 1475 1500 Upmove seems to lose momentum. Go short if the stock breaks below 1450 with a stop-loss at 1465 ₹274 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 272 269 276 280 Uptrend intact but resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 274 only if ITC breaks above 276 ₹154 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 152 148 158 162 Upmove is strong and intact. Go long now and accumulate at 152. Keep the stop-loss at 149 ₹2579 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2545 2520 2605 2650 Near-term correction is possible. Wait for dips and go long at 2550. Stop-loss can be placed at 2530 ₹459 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 458 453 463 467 Poised just above a support. Go short on a break below 458. Keep the stop-loss at 461 ₹3291 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3270 3200 3330 3350 Range bound. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3285 on a break below 3270 15765 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15680 15630 15840 15950 Bias is negative. Go short now and accumulate at 15830 with a stop-loss at 15880 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.