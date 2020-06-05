Day Trading Guide For June 5, 2020

₹1003 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
990
970
1020
|
1036
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹990 levels
₹707 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
697
690
716
|
725
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹697 levels
₹200 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
197
194
203
|
206
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹203 levels
₹84 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
82
79
87
|
90
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹82 levels
₹1579 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1540
1600
|
1620
The stock of RIL faces a key resistance ahead at ₹1,600. Hence, traders should tread with caution
₹174 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
164
180
|
185
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock SBI advances above ₹180 levels
₹2093 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2050
2115
|
2135
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,070 levels
10017 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9930
9850
10100
|
10200
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 10,100 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
June 05, 2020
