Day Trading Guide for March 09, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1519 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1490
1533
|
1550
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,505 levels
₹1336 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1324
1310
1346
|
1355
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,324 levels
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
203
210
|
213
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹206 levels
₹118 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
112
120
|
123
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹115 levels
₹2190 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2175
2155
2210
|
2230
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹2210 levels
₹389 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
384
378
395
|
400
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹395 levels
₹3006 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2980
2950
3030
|
3050
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹3,030 levels
14969 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14910
14850
15020
|
15080
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,020 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...