Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 09, 2021

| Updated on March 08, 2021

₹1519 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1490

1533

1550

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,505 levels

₹1336 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1324

1310

1346

1355

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,324 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

203

210

213

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹206 levels

₹118 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

112

120

123

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹115 levels

₹2190 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2175

2155

2210

2230

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹2210 levels

₹389 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

384

378

395

400

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹395 levels

₹3006 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2980

2950

3030

3050

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹3,030 levels

14969 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14910

14850

15020

15080

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 15,020 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 09, 2021
technical analysis
HDFC Bank Ltd
