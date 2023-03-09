₹1630 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1590
1640
1650
Outlook not very clear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹1493 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1465
1500
1525
Go long above 1500. Stop-loss can be kept at 1495
₹392 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
390
387
395
397
Go long now and at 391. Keep the stop-loss at 388
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
155
159
160
Take fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 160
₹2417 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2390
2425
2450
Go long on a break above 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2315
₹565 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
560
557
568
571
Wait for dips. Go long at 561. Keep the stop-loss at 558
₹3390 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3350
3405
3440
Go short on a reversal from 3405. Keep the stop-loss at 3415
17799 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17740
17660
17850
17950
Go long now and accumulate at 17760 with a stop-loss at 17710
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
