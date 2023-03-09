₹1630 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1590

1640

1650

Outlook not very clear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹1493 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1465

1500

1525

Go long above 1500. Stop-loss can be kept at 1495

₹392 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

390

387

395

397

Go long now and at 391. Keep the stop-loss at 388

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

155

159

160

Take fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 160

₹2417 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2390

2425

2450

Go long on a break above 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2315

₹565 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

560

557

568

571

Wait for dips. Go long at 561. Keep the stop-loss at 558

₹3390 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3350

3405

3440

Go short on a reversal from 3405. Keep the stop-loss at 3415

17799 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17740

17660

17850

17950

Go long now and accumulate at 17760 with a stop-loss at 17710

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics