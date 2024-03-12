₹1427 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1395

1440

1460

Go short only below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1430

₹1599 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1570

1610

1635

Go short now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1615

₹409 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

406

402

412

416

Go short now and at 411. Stop-loss can be kept at 413

₹274 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

267

277

281

Go short now and at 276. Stop-loss can be kept at 278

₹2931 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2870

2950

3000

Go short on a rise at 2945. Keep the stop-loss at 2960

₹773 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

766

776

780

Go short only below 770. Stop-loss can be kept at 772

₹4121 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4095

4065

4155

4190

Take fresh longs only above 4155. Keep the stop-loss at 4140

22404 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22300

22200

22450

22550

Go short now and at 22430. Stop-loss can be kept at 22480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

