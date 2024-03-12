₹1427 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1395
1440
1460
Go short only below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1430
₹1599 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1585
1570
1610
1635
Go short now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹409 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
406
402
412
416
Go short now and at 411. Stop-loss can be kept at 413
₹274 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
267
277
281
Go short now and at 276. Stop-loss can be kept at 278
₹2931 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2870
2950
3000
Go short on a rise at 2945. Keep the stop-loss at 2960
₹773 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
766
776
780
Go short only below 770. Stop-loss can be kept at 772
₹4121 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4095
4065
4155
4190
Take fresh longs only above 4155. Keep the stop-loss at 4140
22404 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22300
22200
22450
22550
Go short now and at 22430. Stop-loss can be kept at 22480
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
