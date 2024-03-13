₹1460 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1470
1520
Go long only above 1470. Stop-loss can be kept at 1460
₹1612 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1575
1630
1645
Go long only above 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1620
₹404 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
399
396
406
410
Wait for a rise. Go short at 405. Keep the stop-loss at 408
₹270 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
267
263
274
276
Go short now and at 273. Stop-loss can be kept at 275
₹2950 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2920
2890
2980
3030
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2970 with a stop-loss at 2995
₹759 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
750
765
770
Go short on a rise at 763. Stop-loss can be placed at 767.
₹4191 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4140
4100
4230
4260
Go long only on a break above 4230 with a stop-loss at 4220
22437 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22370
22300
22550
22620
Go short on a break below 22370. Keep the stop-loss at 22390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
