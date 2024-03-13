₹1460 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1470

1520

Go long only above 1470. Stop-loss can be kept at 1460

₹1612 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1575

1630

1645

Go long only above 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1620

₹404 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

399

396

406

410

Wait for a rise. Go short at 405. Keep the stop-loss at 408

₹270 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

263

274

276

Go short now and at 273. Stop-loss can be kept at 275

₹2950 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2920

2890

2980

3030

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2970 with a stop-loss at 2995

₹759 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

755

750

765

770

Go short on a rise at 763. Stop-loss can be placed at 767.

₹4191 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4140

4100

4230

4260

Go long only on a break above 4230 with a stop-loss at 4220

22437 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22370

22300

22550

22620

Go short on a break below 22370. Keep the stop-loss at 22390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

