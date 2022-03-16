hamburger

Day Trading Guide For March 16, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022

₹1424 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1380

1450

1480

Trend is turning down. Go short now and on rallies at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1465

₹1839 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1810

1770

1870

1900

Wait for a dip and go short with a stop-loss at 1835 only if the stock breaks below 1810

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

229

241

247

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 231 if the stock reverses higher from 235.

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

156

167

171

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 166. Stop-loss can be kept at 169

₹2363 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2330

2300

2375

2415

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2385

₹486 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

480

476

490

496

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 486 only if the stock breaks above 490.

₹3595 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3575

3530

3645

3660

Can see a fresh fall. Go short with a stop-loss at 3590 only if the stock breaks below 3575.

16649 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16470

16250

16740

16830

Bias can turn negative. Go short now and accumulate at 16720. Stop-loss can be kept at 16810

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 16, 2022

