Day Trading Guide For March 16, 2022

₹1424 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1380
1450
|
1480
Trend is turning down. Go short now and on rallies at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1465
₹1839 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1810
1770
1870
|
1900
Wait for a dip and go short with a stop-loss at 1835 only if the stock breaks below 1810
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
229
241
|
247
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 231 if the stock reverses higher from 235.
₹164 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
156
167
|
171
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 166. Stop-loss can be kept at 169
₹2363 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2330
2300
2375
|
2415
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2385
₹486 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
480
476
490
|
496
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 486 only if the stock breaks above 490.
₹3595 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3575
3530
3645
|
3660
Can see a fresh fall. Go short with a stop-loss at 3590 only if the stock breaks below 3575.
16649 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16470
16250
16740
|
16830
Bias can turn negative. Go short now and accumulate at 16720. Stop-loss can be kept at 16810
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 16, 2022