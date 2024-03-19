₹1446 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1410
1465
1480
Go short only below 1435. Stop-loss can be kept at 1445
₹1602 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1575
1550
1620
1645
Go short now and at 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹417 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
413
420
424
Go short now and at 419. Stop-loss can be kept at 421
₹261 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
256
264
267
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now.
₹2878 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2860
2820
2900
2920
Go short only below 2860. Keep the stop-loss at 2870
₹731 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
728
723
735
737
Take shorts below 728. Stop-loss can be kept at 729
₹4145 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4120
4085
4160
4190
Go short on a break below 4120. Keep the stop-loss at 4130
22134 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22000
21900
22215
22300
Wait for a rise. Go short at 22200. Keep a stop-loss at 22260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
