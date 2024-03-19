₹1446 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1410

1465

1480

Go short only below 1435. Stop-loss can be kept at 1445

₹1602 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1550

1620

1645

Go short now and at 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹417 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

413

420

424

Go short now and at 419. Stop-loss can be kept at 421

₹261 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

256

264

267

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now.

₹2878 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2860

2820

2900

2920

Go short only below 2860. Keep the stop-loss at 2870

₹731 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

728

723

735

737

Take shorts below 728. Stop-loss can be kept at 729

₹4145 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4120

4085

4160

4190

Go short on a break below 4120. Keep the stop-loss at 4130

22134 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22000

21900

22215

22300

Wait for a rise. Go short at 22200. Keep a stop-loss at 22260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

