₹1574 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1530
1585
1610
Go long above 1585. Stop-loss can be kept at 1575
₹1391 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1355
1400
1410
Take shorts below 1380. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹378 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
376
374
380
383
Wait for a rise. Go short at 379 with a stop-loss at 381
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
151
148
153
155
Go short below 151. Stop-loss can be placed at 153
₹2275 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2210
2305
2340
Go long on dips at 2255. Keep the stop-loss at 2240
₹521 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
518
515
524
527
Immediate outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹3128 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3110
3090
3135
3165
Go long only on a break above 3135. Keep the stop-loss at 3120
17183 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17140
17050
17230
17335
Go long on a break above 17230. Keep the stop-loss at 17190
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
