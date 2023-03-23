₹1574 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1530

1585

1610

Go long above 1585. Stop-loss can be kept at 1575

₹1391 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1355

1400

1410

Take shorts below 1380. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹378 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

376

374

380

383

Wait for a rise. Go short at 379 with a stop-loss at 381

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

151

148

153

155

Go short below 151. Stop-loss can be placed at 153

₹2275 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2210

2305

2340

Go long on dips at 2255. Keep the stop-loss at 2240

₹521 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

518

515

524

527

Immediate outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹3128 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3110

3090

3135

3165

Go long only on a break above 3135. Keep the stop-loss at 3120

17183 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17140

17050

17230

17335

Go long on a break above 17230. Keep the stop-loss at 17190

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

