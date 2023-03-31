₹1588 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1545

1615

1640

Wait for dips. Go long at 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1565

₹1383 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1365

1400

1445

Go long above 1400. Stop-loss can be kept at 1390

₹383 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

380

377

387

390

Go long now and also at 381. Keep the stop-loss at 379

₹149 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

146

151

153

Go long only above 151. Stop-loss can be kept at 149

₹2235 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2220

2195

2260

2290

Go long on a break above 2260. Keep the stop-loss at 2245

₹516 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

514

510

520

523

Go long now and at 515. Stop-loss can be kept at 513

₹3138 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3130

3120

3155

3190

Wait for dips and go long at 3135. Stop-loss can be kept at 3120

17235 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17160

17035

17330

17450

Wait for dips and go long at 17180. Keep the stop-loss at 17140

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

