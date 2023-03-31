₹1588 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1570
1545
1615
1640
Wait for dips. Go long at 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1565
₹1383 • INFOSYS
COMMENT
1380
1365
1400
1445
Go long above 1400. Stop-loss can be kept at 1390
₹383 • ITC
COMMENT
380
377
387
390
Go long now and also at 381. Keep the stop-loss at 379
₹149 • ONGC
COMMENT
148
146
151
153
Go long only above 151. Stop-loss can be kept at 149
₹2235 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2220
2195
2260
2290
Go long on a break above 2260. Keep the stop-loss at 2245
₹516 • SBI
COMMENT
514
510
520
523
Go long now and at 515. Stop-loss can be kept at 513
₹3138 • TCS
COMMENT
3130
3120
3155
3190
Wait for dips and go long at 3135. Stop-loss can be kept at 3120
17235 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
17160
17035
17330
17450
Wait for dips and go long at 17180. Keep the stop-loss at 17140
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
