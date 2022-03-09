Day Trading Guide for March 9, 2022

₹1327 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1250
1340
|
1355
Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock turns down from 1340. Keep the stop-loss at 1353
₹1778 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1765
1720
1800
|
1830
Go long only if the stock reverses higher from 1765. Stop-loss can be placed at 1745
₹227 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
223
220
228
|
233
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 225 only if the stock breaks above 228.
₹179 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
176
172
183
|
190
Key support ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 179 if the stock breaks below 176.
₹2237 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2130
2250
|
2280
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2265 if the stock turns down from 2250.
₹440 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
436
430
443
|
448
Near-term rise likely. Go long if the stock manages to breach 443. Stop-loss can be kept at 439.
₹3600 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3560
3500
3620
|
3650
Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and on dips at 3570 with a stop-loss at 3545
16013 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15900
15600
16110
|
16230
Upside can be capped. Go short with a stop-loss at 16220 if the contract turns down from 16110.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
March 09, 2022