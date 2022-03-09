hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 9, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Mar 08, 2022

₹1327 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1250

1340

1355

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock turns down from 1340. Keep the stop-loss at 1353

₹1778 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1765

1720

1800

1830

Go long only if the stock reverses higher from 1765. Stop-loss can be placed at 1745

₹227 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

223

220

228

233

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 225 only if the stock breaks above 228.

₹179 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

176

172

183

190

Key support ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 179 if the stock breaks below 176.

₹2237 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2180

2130

2250

2280

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2265 if the stock turns down from 2250.

₹440 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

436

430

443

448

Near-term rise likely. Go long if the stock manages to breach 443. Stop-loss can be kept at 439.

₹3600 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3560

3500

3620

3650

Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and on dips at 3570 with a stop-loss at 3545

16013 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15900

15600

16110

16230

Upside can be capped. Go short with a stop-loss at 16220 if the contract turns down from 16110.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 09, 2022
