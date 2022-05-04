Day Trading Guide for May 4, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1403 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1395 1380 1430 1450 Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1375 ₹1541 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1500 1555 1585 Can see a fresh leg of fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1570. ₹263 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 260 256 265 271 Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 265. Keep the stop-loss at 262 ₹156 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 155 150 162 167 Above a crucial support. Avoid trading this stock for a day to see if it is reversing higher or not ₹2780 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2750 2710 2810 2850 Bias is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 2795. Keep the stop-loss at 2825 ₹491 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 488 483 492 499 Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 492. Stop-loss can be kept at 488 ₹3543 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3500 3480 3570 3610 Range bound and can move up within it. Go long now and at 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3490 17080 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16980 16900 17160 17340 Wait for a rise. Go short with a stop-loss at 17220 if the contract reverses lower from 17160. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.