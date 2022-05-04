hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 4, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 03, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1403 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1430

1450

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1375

₹1541 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1500

1555

1585

Can see a fresh leg of fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1570.

₹263 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

256

265

271

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 265. Keep the stop-loss at 262

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

155

150

162

167

Above a crucial support. Avoid trading this stock for a day to see if it is reversing higher or not

₹2780 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2750

2710

2810

2850

Bias is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 2795. Keep the stop-loss at 2825

₹491 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

488

483

492

499

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 492. Stop-loss can be kept at 488

₹3543 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3480

3570

3610

Range bound and can move up within it. Go long now and at 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3490

17080 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16980

16900

17160

17340

Wait for a rise. Go short with a stop-loss at 17220 if the contract reverses lower from 17160.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 04, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you