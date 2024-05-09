₹1482 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1490
1500
Sell if the stock rises to 1490; place stop-loss at 1510.
₹1427 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1385
1450
1480
Short this scrip if it slips below 1415; stop-loss at 1445.
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
428
442
450
Stock is in a consolidation phase; refrain from trading.
₹276 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
265
280
290
Go short on this stock; keep a stop-loss at 280.
₹2836 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2790
2750
2850
2880
Sell the stock as it looks set to fall; stop-loss at 2870.
₹810 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
780
835
850
Buy the stock since it is near a support; stop-loss at 780.
₹3972 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3930
3900
4000
4060
Consider fresh longs above 4000; stop-loss at 3960.
22392 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22300
22200
22450
22500
Short now and on a rise to 22450; stop-loss at 22500.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.