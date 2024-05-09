₹1482 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1490

1500

Sell if the stock rises to 1490; place stop-loss at 1510.

₹1427 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1385

1450

1480

Short this scrip if it slips below 1415; stop-loss at 1445.

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

428

442

450

Stock is in a consolidation phase; refrain from trading.

₹276 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

265

280

290

Go short on this stock; keep a stop-loss at 280.

₹2836 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2790

2750

2850

2880

Sell the stock as it looks set to fall; stop-loss at 2870.

₹810 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

780

835

850

Buy the stock since it is near a support; stop-loss at 780.

₹3972 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3930

3900

4000

4060

Consider fresh longs above 4000; stop-loss at 3960.

22392 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22300

22200

22450

22500

Short now and on a rise to 22450; stop-loss at 22500.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

