₹1643 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1610

1660

1675

Go short now and at 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1670

₹1271 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1250

1280

1290

Go long on dips at 1265. Stop-loss can be kept at 1255

₹424 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

419

427

430

Wait for rise and go short at 426 with a stop-loss at 428

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

163

166

167

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2479 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2445

2485

2500

Wait for dips. Go long at 2470 with a stop-loss at 2455

₹573 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

571

568

577

580

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 570

₹3284 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3280

3260

3300

3340

Go long on a break above 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3285

18304 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18240

18180

18340

18400

Go long only above 18340. Stop-loss can be kept at 18310

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

