₹1643 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1610
1660
1675
Go short now and at 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1670
₹1271 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1250
1280
1290
Go long on dips at 1265. Stop-loss can be kept at 1255
₹424 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
419
427
430
Wait for rise and go short at 426 with a stop-loss at 428
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
164
163
166
167
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2479 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2465
2445
2485
2500
Wait for dips. Go long at 2470 with a stop-loss at 2455
₹573 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
571
568
577
580
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 570
₹3284 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3280
3260
3300
3340
Go long on a break above 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3285
18304 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18240
18180
18340
18400
Go long only above 18340. Stop-loss can be kept at 18310
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
