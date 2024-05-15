₹1462 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1420
1465
1480
Go long only above 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1460
₹1425 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1400
1450
1470
Go long now and at 1415. Keep the stop-loss at 1405
₹430 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
428
424
432
435
Go short only below 428. Stop-loss can be kept at 429
₹273 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
271
268
276
280
Go long now and at 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 270
₹2840 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2820
2780
2850
2880
Go long only above 2850. Keep the stop-loss at 2840
₹818 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
808
800
822
832
Go long only above 822. Stop-loss can be placed at 820
₹3902 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3870
3840
3920
3950
Wait for dips. Go long a 3880. Stop-loss can be kept at 3860
22312 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22270
22220
22400
22500
Wait for dips and go long 22280. Keep a tight stop-loss at 22260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
