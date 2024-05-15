₹1462 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1420

1465

1480

Go long only above 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1460

₹1425 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1400

1450

1470

Go long now and at 1415. Keep the stop-loss at 1405

₹430 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

428

424

432

435

Go short only below 428. Stop-loss can be kept at 429

₹273 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

271

268

276

280

Go long now and at 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 270

₹2840 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2820

2780

2850

2880

Go long only above 2850. Keep the stop-loss at 2840

₹818 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

808

800

822

832

Go long only above 822. Stop-loss can be placed at 820

₹3902 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3870

3840

3920

3950

Wait for dips. Go long a 3880. Stop-loss can be kept at 3860

22312 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22270

22220

22400

22500

Wait for dips and go long 22280. Keep a tight stop-loss at 22260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

