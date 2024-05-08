₹1506 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1480

1515

1535

Go short now and at 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1520

₹1441 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1445

1470

Go long only above 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

435

443

446

Go short below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 439

₹274 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

271

268

276

279

Go short now and at 275. Stop-loss can be placed at 277

₹2804 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2770

2745

2835

2885

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2830 with a stop-loss at 2855

₹802 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

794

806

810

Go short only below 800. Stop-loss can be placed at 801

₹3974 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3940

3900

4000

4040

Wait for dips. Go long at 3955. Stop-loss can be kept at 3930

22375 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22320

22235

22500

22600

Go short on a break below 22320. Keep the stop-loss at 22340

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

