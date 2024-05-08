₹1506 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1480
1515
1535
Go short now and at 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1520
₹1441 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1445
1470
Go long only above 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
435
443
446
Go short below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 439
₹274 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
271
268
276
279
Go short now and at 275. Stop-loss can be placed at 277
₹2804 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2770
2745
2835
2885
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2830 with a stop-loss at 2855
₹802 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
794
806
810
Go short only below 800. Stop-loss can be placed at 801
₹3974 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3940
3900
4000
4040
Wait for dips. Go long at 3955. Stop-loss can be kept at 3930
22375 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22320
22235
22500
22600
Go short on a break below 22320. Keep the stop-loss at 22340
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.