₹1676 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1660

1685

1700

Go short below 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1675

₹1259 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1245

1230

1275

1290

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1270 with a stop-loss at 1280

₹428 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

423

432

434

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the a stop-loss at 425

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

162

167

169

Immediate view is not clear. Avoid trading this stock

₹2488 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2470

2445

2510

2530

Wait for dips. Go long at 2475 with a stop-loss at 2465

₹582 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

580

578

585

588

Go long only above 585. Keep the stop-loss at 584

₹3253 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3230

3210

3265

3280

Go short now and at 3260. Stop-loss can be placed at 3275

18408 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18380

18350

18470

18540

Wait for dips and go long at 18390 with a stop-loss at 18360

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

