₹1676 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1660
1685
1700
Go short below 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1675
₹1259 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1245
1230
1275
1290
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1270 with a stop-loss at 1280
₹428 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
423
432
434
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the a stop-loss at 425
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
164
162
167
169
Immediate view is not clear. Avoid trading this stock
₹2488 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2470
2445
2510
2530
Wait for dips. Go long at 2475 with a stop-loss at 2465
₹582 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
580
578
585
588
Go long only above 585. Keep the stop-loss at 584
₹3253 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3210
3265
3280
Go short now and at 3260. Stop-loss can be placed at 3275
18408 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18380
18350
18470
18540
Wait for dips and go long at 18390 with a stop-loss at 18360
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.