Day Trading Guide for May 17, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1305 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1290 1280 1320 1345 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1305 only if the stock breaks above 1320. ₹1489 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1475 1450 1510 1530 Wait for a rise. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1520 ₹254 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 252 249 256 259 Near-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and at 255. Stop-loss can be kept at 257 ₹154 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 152 150 156 161 Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges ₹2427 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2415 2370 2480 2500 Poised above a support. Go short only on a break below 2415. Keep the stop-loss at 2430. ₹455 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 454 450 460 470 Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 454. Keep the stop-loss at 457 ₹3377 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3350 3300 3400 3450 Range-bound between 3350 and 3450. Wait for the range breakout and trade accordingly. 15865 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15730 15600 15930 16000 Bias is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 15920. Keep the stop-loss at 15980 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.