Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 18, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 17, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1314 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1285

1330

1360

Has room to rise in the near-term. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1295.

₹1519 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1475

1530

1565

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1530. Keep the stop-loss at 1515

₹265 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

259

268

273

Near-term outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 263 with a stop-loss at 261

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

161

158

166

170

Immediate outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 161 with a stop-loss at 160

₹2531 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2485

2420

2565

2605

Can rise further from here. Go long now and on dips at 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2480

₹467 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

465

460

472

478

Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 475 if SBI reverses lower from 472.

₹3452 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3435

3385

3505

3545

Outlook has turned bullish. Go long now and on dips at 3445. Stop-loss can be placed at 3420.

16266 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16100

15920

16400

16520

Initiate fresh long positions if the contract breaks above 16300. Keep the stop-loss at 16220

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 18, 2022
stock market
stocks and shares
