Day Trading Guide for May 18, 2022

₹1314 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1285
1330
1360
Has room to rise in the near-term. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1295.
₹1519 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1475
1530
1565
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1530. Keep the stop-loss at 1515
₹265 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
262
259
268
273
Near-term outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 263 with a stop-loss at 261
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
161
158
166
170
Immediate outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 161 with a stop-loss at 160
₹2531 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2485
2420
2565
2605
Can rise further from here. Go long now and on dips at 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2480
₹467 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
465
460
472
478
Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 475 if SBI reverses lower from 472.
₹3452 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3435
3385
3505
3545
Outlook has turned bullish. Go long now and on dips at 3445. Stop-loss can be placed at 3420.
16266 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16100
15920
16400
16520
Initiate fresh long positions if the contract breaks above 16300. Keep the stop-loss at 16220
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
May 18, 2022