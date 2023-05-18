₹1639 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1600

1660

1690

Go long with a stop-loss at 1620.

₹1247 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1240

1220

1275

1300

Buy the stock with stop-loss at 1230.

₹427 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

418

429

433

Initiate longs above 429; stop-loss at 420.

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

165

168

170

Refrain from trading this stock.

₹2439 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2420

2380

2460

2500

Short the stock with stop-loss at 2460.

₹586 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

580

572

590

600

Buy on a break of 590; stop-loss at 580.

₹3209 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3160

3230

3275

Go short below 3200; stop-loss at 3230.

18232 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18160

18100

18300

18380

Initiate short if price rises to 18300; stop-loss at 18350.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

