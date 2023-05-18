₹1639 • HDFC Bank
1630
1600
1660
1690
Go long with a stop-loss at 1620.
₹1247 • Infosys
1240
1220
1275
1300
Buy the stock with stop-loss at 1230.
₹427 • ITC
423
418
429
433
Initiate longs above 429; stop-loss at 420.
₹167 • ONGC
166
165
168
170
Refrain from trading this stock.
₹2439 • Reliance Ind.
2420
2380
2460
2500
Short the stock with stop-loss at 2460.
₹586 • SBI
580
572
590
600
Buy on a break of 590; stop-loss at 580.
₹3209 • TCS
3200
3160
3230
3275
Go short below 3200; stop-loss at 3230.
18232 • Nifty 50 Futures
18160
18100
18300
18380
Initiate short if price rises to 18300; stop-loss at 18350.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
