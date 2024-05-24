₹1492 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1470
1500
1530
Buy if the stock rallies past 1500; place stop-loss at 1485.
₹1472 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1440
1475
1515
Go long now and on a dip to 1460; stop-loss can be at 1435.
₹441 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
428
445
455
Initiate longs if the price rises above 445; stop-loss at 440.
₹283 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
277
265
285
295
Refrain from trading this stock as the trend is unclear.
₹2973 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2920
2900
3000
3100
Buy the stock if the price dips to 2920; stop-loss at 2880.
₹832 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
820
800
836
850
Go long if it breaks out of 836; place stop-loss at 820.
₹3895 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3800
3900
3980
Buy now and on a dip to 3830; keep a stop-loss at 3800.
23008 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22950
22850
23200
23300
Go long now and on a dip to 22950; place stop-loss at 22850.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
