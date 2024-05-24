₹1492 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1470

1500

1530

Buy if the stock rallies past 1500; place stop-loss at 1485.

₹1472 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1440

1475

1515

Go long now and on a dip to 1460; stop-loss can be at 1435.

₹441 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

428

445

455

Initiate longs if the price rises above 445; stop-loss at 440.

₹283 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

277

265

285

295

Refrain from trading this stock as the trend is unclear.

₹2973 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2920

2900

3000

3100

Buy the stock if the price dips to 2920; stop-loss at 2880.

₹832 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

800

836

850

Go long if it breaks out of 836; place stop-loss at 820.

₹3895 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3830

3800

3900

3980

Buy now and on a dip to 3830; keep a stop-loss at 3800.

23008 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22950

22850

23200

23300

Go long now and on a dip to 22950; place stop-loss at 22850.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics