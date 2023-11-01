₹1476 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1500

1520

Go short if the stock falls below 1465; stop-loss at 1480.

₹1368 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1325

1385

1400

The price action appears flat; refrain from trading.

₹428 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

428

418

435

440

Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 428; stop-loss at 432.

₹186 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

182

188

190

Buy the stock if it bounces off 185; stop-loss at 184.

₹2288 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2285

2230

2310

2330

Short the stock as the trend remains bearish; stop-loss at 2320.

₹565 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

560

550

570

575

Sell the stock if it falls below 562; place stop-loss at 570.

₹3368 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3355

3300

3400

3430

No clarity in intraday trend. Stay away from trading this stock.

19165 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19150

19000

19280

19350

Consider initiating shorts if it falls below 19150; stop-loss at 19,210.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

