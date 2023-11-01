₹1476 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1500
1520
Go short if the stock falls below 1465; stop-loss at 1480.
₹1368 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1325
1385
1400
The price action appears flat; refrain from trading.
₹428 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
428
418
435
440
Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 428; stop-loss at 432.
₹186 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
182
188
190
Buy the stock if it bounces off 185; stop-loss at 184.
₹2288 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2285
2230
2310
2330
Short the stock as the trend remains bearish; stop-loss at 2320.
₹565 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
560
550
570
575
Sell the stock if it falls below 562; place stop-loss at 570.
₹3368 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3355
3300
3400
3430
No clarity in intraday trend. Stay away from trading this stock.
19165 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19150
19000
19280
19350
Consider initiating shorts if it falls below 19150; stop-loss at 19,210.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.