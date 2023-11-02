₹1474 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1500

1520

Go short if the stock falls below 1465; stop-loss at 1480.

₹1353 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1300

1360

1385

The stock breaches a support; go short with stop-loss at 1375.

₹428 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

428

418

435

440

Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 428; stop-loss at 432.

₹186 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

182

188

190

Might stay flat for the day; do not initiate fresh positions.

₹2296 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2285

2230

2310

2330

The trend remains bearish; sell the stock with stop-loss at 2320.

₹566 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

560

550

568

575

Hovering around a resistance; short with stop-loss at 572.

₹3332 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3250

3350

3380

Makes lower low and set to fall further; sell with stop-loss at 3360.

19054 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18960

18900

19120

19180

Short now and on a rally to 19120; place stop-loss at 19180.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

