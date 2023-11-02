₹1474 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1500
1520
Go short if the stock falls below 1465; stop-loss at 1480.
₹1353 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1325
1300
1360
1385
The stock breaches a support; go short with stop-loss at 1375.
₹428 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
428
418
435
440
Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 428; stop-loss at 432.
₹186 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
182
188
190
Might stay flat for the day; do not initiate fresh positions.
₹2296 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2285
2230
2310
2330
The trend remains bearish; sell the stock with stop-loss at 2320.
₹566 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
560
550
568
575
Hovering around a resistance; short with stop-loss at 572.
₹3332 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3250
3350
3380
Makes lower low and set to fall further; sell with stop-loss at 3360.
19054 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18960
18900
19120
19180
Short now and on a rally to 19120; place stop-loss at 19180.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
