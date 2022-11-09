₹1509 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1525

1550

Go long with stop-loss at 1490.

₹1507 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1540

1570

Buy above 1520; stop-loss at 1490.

₹354 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

350

345

358

365

Initiate longs with stop-loss at 348.

₹139 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

136

139

142

Buy on a break of 139; stop-loss at 137.

₹2607 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2565

2525

2630

2665

Go long with stop-loss at 2570.

₹614 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

605

595

620

630

Buy on a bounce off 600; stop-loss at 595.

₹3234 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3170

3250

3300

Go long above 3250; stop-loss at 3215.

18264 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18140

18070

18300

18400

Buy now and on a dip to 18140; stop-loss at 18,050.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   