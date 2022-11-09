₹1509 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1525
1550
Go long with stop-loss at 1490.
₹1507 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1540
1570
Buy above 1520; stop-loss at 1490.
₹354 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
350
345
358
365
Initiate longs with stop-loss at 348.
₹139 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
137
136
139
142
Buy on a break of 139; stop-loss at 137.
₹2607 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2565
2525
2630
2665
Go long with stop-loss at 2570.
₹614 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
605
595
620
630
Buy on a bounce off 600; stop-loss at 595.
₹3234 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3170
3250
3300
Go long above 3250; stop-loss at 3215.
18264 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18140
18070
18300
18400
Buy now and on a dip to 18140; stop-loss at 18,050.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
Published on November 9, 2022
