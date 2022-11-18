₹1617 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1595

1630

1650

Go short on a break below 1610 with a stoploss at 1620

₹1586 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1560

1600

1610

Go short now and at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹343 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

341

338

347

350

Take shorts now and at 346 with a stop-loss at 348

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

141

139

144

146

Go long on a break above 144. Keep the stop-loss at 142

₹2601 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2585

2560

2615

2640

Go long on a break above 2615 with a stop-loss at 2595

₹599 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

596

590

604

610

Go short on a break below 596. Keep the stop-loss at 598

₹3351 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3290

3360

3400

Take longs with a stop-loss at 3340 only on a break above 3360.

18357 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18330

18230

18385

18480

Go short only on a break below 18330 with a stop-loss at 18370

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

