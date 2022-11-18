₹1617 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1595
1630
1650
Go short on a break below 1610 with a stoploss at 1620
₹1586 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1560
1600
1610
Go short now and at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹343 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
341
338
347
350
Take shorts now and at 346 with a stop-loss at 348
₹143 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
141
139
144
146
Go long on a break above 144. Keep the stop-loss at 142
₹2601 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2585
2560
2615
2640
Go long on a break above 2615 with a stop-loss at 2595
₹599 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
596
590
604
610
Go short on a break below 596. Keep the stop-loss at 598
₹3351 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3320
3290
3360
3400
Take longs with a stop-loss at 3340 only on a break above 3360.
18357 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18330
18230
18385
18480
Go short only on a break below 18330 with a stop-loss at 18370
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
