Day Trading Guide for November 20, 2019

₹1272 • HDFC Bank

1260

1247

1285

1300

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,285 levels

₹712 • Infosys

705

695

722

732

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹705 levels

₹249 • ITC

246

243

252

255

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹252 levels

₹133 • ONGC

130

127

136

139

The near-term trend is down and the stock can continue its decline. Sell in rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹136

₹1509 • Reliance Ind.

1495

1480

1525

1540

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,495

₹330 • SBI

322

313

336

343

As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹322, the near term stance remains bullish. Buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹2108 • TCS

2090

2060

2130

2150

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,090 levels

11969 • Nifty 50 Futures

11920

11870

12020

12070

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,920 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
State Bank of India
Reliance Industries Ltd
ONGC
ITC Ltd
Infosys Ltd
HDFC Bank Ltd
