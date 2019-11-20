Day Trading Guide for November 20, 2019

Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
₹1272 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1247
1285
|
1300
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,285 levels
₹712 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
705
695
722
|
732
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹705 levels
₹249 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
246
243
252
|
255
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹252 levels
₹133 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
130
127
136
|
139
The near-term trend is down and the stock can continue its decline. Sell in rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹136
₹1509 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1480
1525
|
1540
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,495
₹330 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
322
313
336
|
343
As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹322, the near term stance remains bullish. Buy with a fixed stop-loss
₹2108 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2090
2060
2130
|
2150
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,090 levels
11969 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11920
11870
12020
|
12070
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,920 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
