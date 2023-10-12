₹1539 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1550

1580

Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹1494 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1455

1515

1535

Go long now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475

₹448 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

446

443

452

456

Go long now and at 447. Stop-loss can be kept at 445

₹183 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

180

185

187

Go short now and at 184. Stop-loss can be placed at 186

₹2345 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2320

2300

2380

2400

Go long now and at 2325. Keep the stop-loss at 2310

₹588 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

586

581

590

594

Go short now and at 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 591

₹3610 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3575

3635

3650

Go short on a break below 3600. Stop-loss can be kept at 3610

19852 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19815

19750

19930

20000

Go long now and at 19825. Stop-loss can be placed at 19790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

