₹1539 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1550
1580
Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹1494 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1455
1515
1535
Go long now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475
₹448 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
446
443
452
456
Go long now and at 447. Stop-loss can be kept at 445
₹183 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
181
180
185
187
Go short now and at 184. Stop-loss can be placed at 186
₹2345 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2320
2300
2380
2400
Go long now and at 2325. Keep the stop-loss at 2310
₹588 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
586
581
590
594
Go short now and at 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 591
₹3610 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3575
3635
3650
Go short on a break below 3600. Stop-loss can be kept at 3610
19852 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19815
19750
19930
20000
Go long now and at 19825. Stop-loss can be placed at 19790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
