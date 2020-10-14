Day Trading Guide for October 14, 2020

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
₹1198 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1185
1170
1210
|
1225
The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Go short if it reverses down from ₹1,210 levels
₹1158 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1144
1132
1168
|
1180
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,144 levels
₹170 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
163
173
|
176
Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹173 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
66
63
71
|
73
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹71 levels
₹2280 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2260
2238
2300
|
2320
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,260 levels
₹195 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
185
200
|
205
Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹200 levels
₹2825 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2800
2770
2850
|
2880
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,850 levels
11946 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11900
11840
11990
|
12050
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,990 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
₹1198 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1185117012101225 The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher ...
The stock of Redington India has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹60 in ...
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...