Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 14, 2020

| Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

₹1198 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1185

1170

1210

1225

The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Go short if it reverses down from ₹1,210 levels

₹1158 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1144

1132

1168

1180

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,144 levels

₹170 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

163

173

176

Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹173 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

66

63

71

73

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹71 levels

₹2280 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2260

2238

2300

2320

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,260 levels

₹195 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

185

200

205

Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹200 levels

₹2825 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2800

2770

2850

2880

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,850 levels

11946 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11900

11840

11990

12050

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,990 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
