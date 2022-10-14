The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
₹1394 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1365
1400
1420
Go long on a break above 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹1420 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1395
1440
1465
Initiate shorts on a break below 1410 with a stop-loss at 1425
₹329 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
323
332
335
Wait for dips. Go long at 327. Stop-loss can be placed at 324
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
126
132
135
Trend is down. Go short now and at 131 with a stop-loss at 133
₹2384 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2310
2415
2445
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹521 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
517
513
527
535
Go short now and on a rise at 526. Keep the stop-loss at 529
₹3101 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3050
3025
3115
3145
Go long only on a break above 3115. Stop-loss can be kept at 3095
17008 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16930
16800
17130
17220
Go short on a break below 16930. Stop-loss can be placed at 16980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
