The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1394 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1385 1365 1400 1420 Go long on a break above 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390 ₹1420 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1410 1395 1440 1465 Initiate shorts on a break below 1410 with a stop-loss at 1425 ₹329 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 326 323 332 335 Wait for dips. Go long at 327. Stop-loss can be placed at 324 ₹130 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 126 132 135 Trend is down. Go short now and at 131 with a stop-loss at 133 ₹2384 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2350 2310 2415 2445 Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for now ₹521 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 517 513 527 535 Go short now and on a rise at 526. Keep the stop-loss at 529 ₹3101 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3050 3025 3115 3145 Go long only on a break above 3115. Stop-loss can be kept at 3095 17008 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16930 16800 17130 17220 Go short on a break below 16930. Stop-loss can be placed at 16980 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.