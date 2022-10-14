The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1394 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1365

1400

1420

Go long on a break above 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹1420 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1395

1440

1465

Initiate shorts on a break below 1410 with a stop-loss at 1425

₹329 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

326

323

332

335

Wait for dips. Go long at 327. Stop-loss can be placed at 324

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

126

132

135

Trend is down. Go short now and at 131 with a stop-loss at 133

₹2384 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2310

2415

2445

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹521 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

517

513

527

535

Go short now and on a rise at 526. Keep the stop-loss at 529

₹3101 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3050

3025

3115

3145

Go long only on a break above 3115. Stop-loss can be kept at 3095

17008 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16930

16800

17130

17220

Go short on a break below 16930. Stop-loss can be placed at 16980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   