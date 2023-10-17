₹1531 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1540
1570
Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1530
₹1432 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1445
1470
Go short now and at 1440. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹449 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
446
443
451
454
Go short only below 446. Stop-loss can be kept at 447
₹186 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
182
188
191
Wait for dips. Go long at 185. Keep the stop-loss at 183
₹2344 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2330
2300
2360
2380
Go long only above 2360. Stop-loss can be kept at 2350
₹576 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
573
570
579
581
Go long on dips at 574. Stop-loss can be placed at 572
₹3522 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3480
3460
3540
3580
Go short now and also at 3535. Stop-loss can be kept at 3550
19732 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19680
19630
19800
19880
Range bound. Go long above 19800 with a stop-loss at 19780
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
