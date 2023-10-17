₹1531 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1540

1570

Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1530

₹1432 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1445

1470

Go short now and at 1440. Keep the stop-loss at 1455

₹449 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

446

443

451

454

Go short only below 446. Stop-loss can be kept at 447

₹186 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

182

188

191

Wait for dips. Go long at 185. Keep the stop-loss at 183

₹2344 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2330

2300

2360

2380

Go long only above 2360. Stop-loss can be kept at 2350

₹576 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

573

570

579

581

Go long on dips at 574. Stop-loss can be placed at 572

₹3522 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3480

3460

3540

3580

Go short now and also at 3535. Stop-loss can be kept at 3550

19732 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19680

19630

19800

19880

Range bound. Go long above 19800 with a stop-loss at 19780

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

