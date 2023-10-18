₹1541 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1510

1550

1600

Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹1443 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1400

1460

1485

Go long now and at 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1425

₹453 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

447

455

458

Go long only above 455. Stop-loss can be kept at 454

₹186 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

184

187

190

Go long only above 187. Stop-loss can be placed at 186

₹2356 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2340

2320

2360

2380

Take fresh longs above 2360 with a stop-loss at 2350

₹576 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

575

571

581

586

Take fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 574

₹3507 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3470

3525

3550

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3535

19809 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19770

19720

19870

19940

Go long now and at 19785. Stop-loss can be kept at 19740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

