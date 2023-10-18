₹1541 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1510
1550
1600
Go long only above 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹1443 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1400
1460
1485
Go long now and at 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1425
₹453 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
447
455
458
Go long only above 455. Stop-loss can be kept at 454
₹186 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
184
187
190
Go long only above 187. Stop-loss can be placed at 186
₹2356 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2340
2320
2360
2380
Take fresh longs above 2360 with a stop-loss at 2350
₹576 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
575
571
581
586
Take fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 574
₹3507 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3500
3470
3525
3550
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3520. Keep the stop-loss at 3535
19809 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19770
19720
19870
19940
Go long now and at 19785. Stop-loss can be kept at 19740
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
