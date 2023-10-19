₹1520 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1490

1540

1560

Go short below 1510. Stop-loss can be kept at 1520

₹1440 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1400

1455

1470

Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹452 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

446

455

458

Go long now and at 451. Stop-loss can be kept at 449

₹187 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

185

188

191

Go long only above 188. Keep the stop-loss at 187

₹2324 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2295

2270

2340

2360

Go short now and at 2335. Keep the stop-loss at 2345

₹573 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

569

567

575

580

Wait for a rise. Go short at 574 with a stop-loss at 576

₹3487 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3470

3450

3500

3530

Take fresh short positions now with a tight stop-loss at 3505

19666 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19650

19500

19720

19800

Go short on a break below 19650. Keep the stop-loss at 19680

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

