₹1520 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1490
1540
1560
Go short below 1510. Stop-loss can be kept at 1520
₹1440 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1400
1455
1470
Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹452 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
446
455
458
Go long now and at 451. Stop-loss can be kept at 449
₹187 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
185
188
191
Go long only above 188. Keep the stop-loss at 187
₹2324 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2295
2270
2340
2360
Go short now and at 2335. Keep the stop-loss at 2345
₹573 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
569
567
575
580
Wait for a rise. Go short at 574 with a stop-loss at 576
₹3487 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3470
3450
3500
3530
Take fresh short positions now with a tight stop-loss at 3505
19666 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19650
19500
19720
19800
Go short on a break below 19650. Keep the stop-loss at 19680
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
