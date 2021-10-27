Day Trading Guide for October 27, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1655 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1620
1665
|
1680
Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only of the stock breaks above 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1640.
₹1708 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1660
1730
|
1750
Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1725. Stop-loss can be placed at 1745
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
230
242
|
246
Bouncing back from a key support. Go long now with a stop-loss at 231. Accumulate on dips at 235.
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
155
166
|
170
Near-term outlook is not clear. Go long with a stop-loss at 162 only if the stock breaks above 166
₹2666 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2635
2600
2675
|
2700
Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2630 if RIL breaks above 2675
₹513 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
509
500
518
|
530
Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 510. Stop-loss can be placed at 505.
₹3486 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3475
3450
3500
|
3530
Hovers above a support. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3490 on a break below 3475
18350 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18270
18150
18450
|
18600
Outlook has turned bullish. Go long now and on dips at 18290. Keep the stop-loss at 18240.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
