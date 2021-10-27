Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 27, 2021

| Updated on October 26, 2021

₹1655 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1620

1665

1680

Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only of the stock breaks above 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1640.

₹1708 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1660

1730

1750

Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1725. Stop-loss can be placed at 1745

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

230

242

246

Bouncing back from a key support. Go long now with a stop-loss at 231. Accumulate on dips at 235.

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

155

166

170

Near-term outlook is not clear. Go long with a stop-loss at 162 only if the stock breaks above 166

₹2666 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2635

2600

2675

2700

Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2630 if RIL breaks above 2675

₹513 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

509

500

518

530

Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 510. Stop-loss can be placed at 505.

₹3486 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3475

3450

3500

3530

Hovers above a support. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3490 on a break below 3475

18350 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18270

18150

18450

18600

Outlook has turned bullish. Go long now and on dips at 18290. Keep the stop-loss at 18240.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.