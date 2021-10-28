Day Trading Guide for October 28, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1643 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1628
1600
1668
|
1705
The scrip has a strong support at ₹1,628. Buy with stop-loss at ₹1,600 if it rebounds from ₹1,628
₹1729 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1600
1750
|
1800
Either buy with stop-loss at ₹1,710 if it breaks ₹1,750 or buy with tight stop-loss if it bounces off ₹1,665
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
230
242
|
246
Bouncing back from a key support. Go long now with a stop-loss at ₹231. Accumulate on dips at ₹235
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
155
151
160
|
164
Stock exhibiting bearish bias and so, consider shorting with a stop-loss at ₹161
₹2627 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2550
2650
|
2675
As stock is trading in the range of ₹2,600 and ₹2,675, wait for a break before initiating fresh trades
₹519 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
512
507
526
|
530
Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at ₹512. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹505.
₹3490 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3475
3450
3500
|
3530
Hovers above a support. Initiate short positions with a stop-loss at ₹3,490 on a break below ₹3,475
18215 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18180
18085
18275
|
18350
Either buy with stop-loss at 18,120 if it bounces off 18,180 or buy with tight stop-loss if it breaches 18,275
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
