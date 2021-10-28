Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 28, 2021

| Updated on October 27, 2021

₹1643 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1628

1600

1668

1705

The scrip has a strong support at ₹1,628. Buy with stop-loss at ₹1,600 if it rebounds from ₹1,628

₹1729 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1600

1750

1800

Either buy with stop-loss at ₹1,710 if it breaks ₹1,750 or buy with tight stop-loss if it bounces off ₹1,665

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

230

242

246

Bouncing back from a key support. Go long now with a stop-loss at ₹231. Accumulate on dips at ₹235

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

155

151

160

164

Stock exhibiting bearish bias and so, consider shorting with a stop-loss at ₹161

₹2627 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2550

2650

2675

As stock is trading in the range of ₹2,600 and ₹2,675, wait for a break before initiating fresh trades

₹519 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

512

507

526

530

Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at ₹512. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹505.

₹3490 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3475

3450

3500

3530

Hovers above a support. Initiate short positions with a stop-loss at ₹3,490 on a break below ₹3,475

18215 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18180

18085

18275

18350

Either buy with stop-loss at 18,120 if it bounces off 18,180 or buy with tight stop-loss if it breaches 18,275

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.