₹1485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1460

1520

1550

Go long now and at 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹1377 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1370

1355

1385

1405

Go long only above 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1375

₹430 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

424

437

440

Go long now and at 428. Stop-loss can be kept at 426

₹189 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

187

184

192

196

Go long now and at 188. Keep the stop-loss at 186

₹2311 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2270

2235

2330

2360

Go short now and at 2320. Keep the stop-loss at 2340

₹565 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

562

560

570

573

Go long now and at 563. Stop-loss can be kept at 561

₹3379 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3330

3400

3425

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3395. Keep the stop-loss at 3410

19234 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19180

19100

19250

19330

Go long only above 19250. Stop-loss can be kept at 19220

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   