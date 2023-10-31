₹1485 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1460
1520
1550
Go long now and at 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹1377 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1370
1355
1385
1405
Go long only above 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1375
₹430 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
424
437
440
Go long now and at 428. Stop-loss can be kept at 426
₹189 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
187
184
192
196
Go long now and at 188. Keep the stop-loss at 186
₹2311 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2270
2235
2330
2360
Go short now and at 2320. Keep the stop-loss at 2340
₹565 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
562
560
570
573
Go long now and at 563. Stop-loss can be kept at 561
₹3379 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3330
3400
3425
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3395. Keep the stop-loss at 3410
19234 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19180
19100
19250
19330
Go long only above 19250. Stop-loss can be kept at 19220
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
