Day Trading Guide for September 5, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2247 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2235

2220

2260

2275

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,260 levels

 

₹821 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

814

808

827

834

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹814 levels

 

₹243 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

238

245

248

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹245 levels

 

₹119 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

113

122

125

Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹116 levels

 

₹1201 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1185

1170

1215

1230

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,215 levels

 

₹274 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

262

280

287

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹280 levels

 

₹2246 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2205

2265

2285

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,225 levels

 

10886 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10835

10785

10930

10980

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss in the contract rebounds up from 10,835 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 05, 2019
TOPICS
stock market
NSE
BSE

