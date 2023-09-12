₹1632 • HDFC Bank

1620

1590

1655

1670

Go long now and at 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1615

₹1476 • Infosys

1460

1440

1485

1505

Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475

₹447 • ITC

445

442

450

453

Go long only above 450. Stop-loss can be kept at 448

₹183 • ONGC

182

180

186

188

Range bound. Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock.

₹2474 • Reliance Ind.

2455

2440

2500

2540

Go long now and at 2460. Keep the stop-loss at 2445

₹592 • SBI

587

582

594

596

Go long now and at 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 586

₹3479 • TCS

3460

3430

3500

3525

Wait for dips. Go long at 3465. Keep the stop-loss at 3455

20046 • Nifty 50 Futures

19985

19900

20150

20200

Go long now and at 20010. Keep the stop-loss at 19970

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

