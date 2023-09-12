₹1632 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1590
1655
1670
Go long now and at 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹1476 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1440
1485
1505
Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475
₹447 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
442
450
453
Go long only above 450. Stop-loss can be kept at 448
₹183 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
180
186
188
Range bound. Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock.
₹2474 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2455
2440
2500
2540
Go long now and at 2460. Keep the stop-loss at 2445
₹592 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
587
582
594
596
Go long now and at 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 586
₹3479 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3460
3430
3500
3525
Wait for dips. Go long at 3465. Keep the stop-loss at 3455
20046 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19985
19900
20150
20200
Go long now and at 20010. Keep the stop-loss at 19970
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.