₹1637 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1590
1655
1670
Go long now and at 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹1501 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1510
1550
Go long only above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1495
₹451 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
449
445
454
458
Go long only above 454. Stop-loss can be kept at 452
₹181 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
178
176
182
184
Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 183
₹2438 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2430
2400
2460
2485
Go long at current levels. Keep the stop-loss at 2420
₹588 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
585
583
591
594
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3580 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3545
3520
3620
3700
Wait for dips. Go long at 3555. Keep the stop-loss at 3530
20035 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20000
19950
21000
21050
Go long on dips at 20010. Stop-loss can be kept at 19960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
Related Topics
