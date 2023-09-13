₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1590

1655

1670

Go long now and at 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1615

₹1501 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1510

1550

Go long only above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1495

₹451 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

449

445

454

458

Go long only above 454. Stop-loss can be kept at 452

₹181 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

178

176

182

184

Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 183

₹2438 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2430

2400

2460

2485

Go long at current levels. Keep the stop-loss at 2420

₹588 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

585

583

591

594

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3580 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3545

3520

3620

3700

Wait for dips. Go long at 3555. Keep the stop-loss at 3530

20035 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20000

19950

21000

21050

Go long on dips at 20010. Stop-loss can be kept at 19960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   