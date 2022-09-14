hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For September 14, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 13, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1511 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1500

1525

1550

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1510 with a stop-loss at 1505

₹1545 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1510

1555

1575

Trend is up. But wait for dips and go long at 1535. Stop-loss can be placed at 1520.

₹334 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

330

337

340

Uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 333. Keep the stop-loss at 331

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

129

136

138

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emergers

₹2620 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2605

2590

2655

2710

Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 2585 if the stock reverses higher from 2605.

₹558 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

554

551

560

563

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 560. Keep the stop-loss at 558

₹3229 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3205

3185

3265

3295

Wait for a near-term dip. Go long if the stock bounces from 3205 with a stop-loss at 3190

18108 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18070

18000

18125

18200

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 18085. Stop-loss can be kept at 18020

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 14, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you