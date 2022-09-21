hamburger

Day Trading Guide for September 21, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 20, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1518 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1500

1525

1540

Go long on dips at 1512. Stop-loss can be kept at 1495

₹1388 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1340

1420

1450

Go short now and at 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1430

₹336 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

329

338

342

Correction possible. Go short with a stop-loss at 339

₹133 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

131

129

135

138

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for some time

₹2502 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2480

2440

2525

2555

Go short on a break below 2480. Keep the stop-loss at 2495

₹574 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

570

567

577

583

Go long with a stop-loss at 574 only on a break above 577

₹3041 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3020

2990

3060

3085

Close to support. Go short with a stop-loss at 3035 on a break below 3020

17804 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17770

17680

17940

18120

Wait for dips. Take fresh long positions at 17785. Keep the stop-loss at 17730

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 21, 2022
