Day Trading Guide for September 28, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 27, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1414 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1360

1440

1460

Go long on a reversal from 1395. Keep the stop-loss at 1385

₹1392 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1360

1410

1450

Go long with a stop-loss at 1395 only on a break above 1410

₹335 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

329

339

342

Wait for dips. Go long at 333. Stop-loss can be kept at 330

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

122

120

126

128

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹2395 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2360

2300

2410

2445

Go short now and on a rise at 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2420

₹536 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

532

524

546

554

Go short on a break below 532. Stop-loss can be kept at 534

₹3019 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2985

2930

3030

3080

Resistance ahead. Go long on a break above 3030. Keep the stop-loss at 3015

17055 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16960

16800

17200

17300

Range bound. Go short only on a break below 16960 with a stop-loss at 17020

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 28, 2022
ONGC
technical analysis
ITC Ltd
HDFC Bank Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
SBI
Nifty
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

