Day Trading Guide for September 28, 2022

The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1414 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1395 1360 1440 1460 Go long on a reversal from 1395. Keep the stop-loss at 1385 ₹1392 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1385 1360 1410 1450 Go long with a stop-loss at 1395 only on a break above 1410 ₹335 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 332 329 339 342 Wait for dips. Go long at 333. Stop-loss can be kept at 330 ₹124 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 122 120 126 128 Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock ₹2395 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2360 2300 2410 2445 Go short now and on a rise at 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2420 ₹536 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 532 524 546 554 Go short on a break below 532. Stop-loss can be kept at 534 ₹3019 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2985 2930 3030 3080 Resistance ahead. Go long on a break above 3030. Keep the stop-loss at 3015 17055 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16960 16800 17200 17300 Range bound. Go short only on a break below 16960 with a stop-loss at 17020 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.