Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 29, 2021

| Updated on September 28, 2021

₹1607 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1550

1620

1635

Near-term support holds. But wait for a break above 1635 to take fresh longs with a stop-loss at 1615.

₹1686 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1659

1700

1720

Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1695. Stop-loss can be placed at 1715

₹237 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

232

240

244

High chances to see an extended fall. Wait for a rise and go short at 239. Keep the stop-loss at 242

₹142 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

136

145

150

The overall uptrend is intact. Wait for dips and go long at 140. Stop-loss can be placed at 135.

₹2545 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2470

2565

2630

Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 2535 only if the stock breaks above 2565.

₹445 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

430

450

457

Hovers above a support. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 447 if SBI falls below 440

₹3777 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3700

3800

3880

Downtrend is gaining momentum. Wait for a rise and go short at 3800. Keep the stop-loss at 3840.

17730 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17650

17590

17800

17920

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 17,835 if the contract reverses lower from 17,800.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.