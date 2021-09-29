Day Trading Guide for September 29, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1607 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1550
1620
|
1635
Near-term support holds. But wait for a break above 1635 to take fresh longs with a stop-loss at 1615.
₹1686 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1659
1700
|
1720
Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1695. Stop-loss can be placed at 1715
₹237 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
232
240
|
244
High chances to see an extended fall. Wait for a rise and go short at 239. Keep the stop-loss at 242
₹142 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
136
145
|
150
The overall uptrend is intact. Wait for dips and go long at 140. Stop-loss can be placed at 135.
₹2545 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2470
2565
|
2630
Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 2535 only if the stock breaks above 2565.
₹445 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
430
450
|
457
Hovers above a support. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 447 if SBI falls below 440
₹3777 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3700
3800
|
3880
Downtrend is gaining momentum. Wait for a rise and go short at 3800. Keep the stop-loss at 3840.
17730 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17650
17590
17800
|
17920
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 17,835 if the contract reverses lower from 17,800.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...