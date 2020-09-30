Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For September 30, 2020

| Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 30, 2020

₹1062 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1034

1075

1090

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,050 levels

₹1010 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1000

990

1020

1030

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,020 levels

₹169 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

164

172

175

Consider initiating fresh short positions if the stock of ITC fails to move above ₹172 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

67

65

72

75

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹72 levels

₹2244 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2220

2195

2260

2280

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,220 levels

₹185 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

175

190

195

Consider initiating fresh long positions if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹190 levels

₹2487 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2444

2510

2530

Near-term outlook stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,465 levels. Buy on dips

11234 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11180

11125

11290

11350

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 11,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

