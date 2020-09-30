Day Trading Guide For September 30, 2020

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1034
1075
|
1090
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,050 levels
₹1010 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1000
990
1020
|
1030
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,020 levels
₹169 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
164
172
|
175
Consider initiating fresh short positions if the stock of ITC fails to move above ₹172 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
65
72
|
75
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹72 levels
₹2244 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2220
2195
2260
|
2280
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,220 levels
₹185 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
175
190
|
195
Consider initiating fresh long positions if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹190 levels
₹2487 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2465
2444
2510
|
2530
Near-term outlook stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹2,465 levels. Buy on dips
11234 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11180
11125
11290
|
11350
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 11,290 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
