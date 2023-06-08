Launched in 2008, the annus horribilis for global markets courtesy the global financial crisis, ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund literally had a trial by fire. Over the last 15 years, the large-cap fund has emerged the biggest actively-managed scheme in its category courtesy a decent performance.

Having multiplied your money seven-fold since inception, the key question today is, will the marquee fund be able to withstand the onslaught of passive rivals (index funds and ETFs) --- the proverbial barbarians at the gate?

Truth be told, a significant number of actively-managed large-cap funds have found the going very tough in recent years as they have failed to match up against benchmarks, especially after SEBI categorisation norms and use of the total return index variants for benchmarking.

Fund basics

Launched on May 23, 2008, ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund is an open-ended equity scheme that predominantly invests in large-cap stocks. It aims to maintain a minimum exposure of 80 per cent towards equity and equity related instruments of large-cap companies. The large-cap category is generally less volatile than most other equity scheme categories.

The large-cap equity scheme has been positioned as one that focusses on stocks in which the fund manager has high conviction. All actively-managed large-cap funds have the same universe i.e. top 100 stocks by market capitalisation. Funds that pick better stocks and assign proper weights do better than others.

The scheme adopts a benchmark sector-neutral approach to keep the portfolio well diversified across sectors.

The fund maintains a portfolio with a predominantly “buy and hold” approach. It is known to take aggressive positions in high-conviction stocks with the aim to generate alpha.

Stock selection is based on a bottom-up approach. This has largely remained unchanged over the last 15 years amid trade wars, taper tantrums, geopolitical tensions and interest rate cycles.

As compared to the benchmark, currently, the portfolio is overweight in auto, industrial products, capital goods and telecom

Historical returns

ICICI Pru Bluechip was launched on May 23, 2008. As on May 31, 2023, the scheme has outperformed the Nifty 100 TRI and the actively-managed large-cap fund category across all timeframes i.e. – since inception, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years and 10 years (see table).